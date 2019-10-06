Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Lowered Its National Retail Pptys (NNN) Holding; Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Its Parker Hannifin (Put) (PH) Position

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) stake by 65.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 18,600 shares as National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN)’s stock declined 0.78%. The Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 10,000 shares with $530,000 value, down from 28,600 last quarter. National Retail Pptys Inc now has $9.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 653,048 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased Parker Hannifin Corp (Put) (PH) stake by 94.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 59,000 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (Put) (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 3,300 shares with $561,000 value, down from 62,300 last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp (Put) now has $22.34B valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $174.76. About 698,384 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc stake by 597,667 shares to 1.71 million valued at $35.79M in 2019Q2. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLV) stake by 139,800 shares and now owns 631,900 shares. Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) was raised too.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.68 earnings per share, down 5.63% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.84 per share. PH’s profit will be $342.62 million for 16.30 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.03% negative EPS growth.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity. On Monday, August 26 the insider Harty Linda S bought $475,174.

Among 5 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Parker-Hannifin has $19000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $172.40’s average target is -1.35% below currents $174.76 stock price. Parker-Hannifin had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 15 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 10. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 16. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19000 target in Monday, May 6 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Friday, August 2 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Holding accumulated 383 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company holds 0.17% or 37,136 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 1,335 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 23,716 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 3,950 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 538,574 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 150,923 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 6,947 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.04% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc holds 0.03% or 83,000 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisors invested in 3,727 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). State Street has 5.19M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Llc has 0.01% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 166,734 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold NNN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.39 million shares or 0.96% more from 143.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 36,106 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Qs Investors Ltd has invested 0.06% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Btr Cap has invested 0.06% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,335 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 10,913 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 3.98M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0.04% or 10,556 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 1.13M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc holds 8,407 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation reported 10,212 shares. Mariner Ltd has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Arizona State Retirement holds 118,069 shares. 53,781 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0% or 586 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Retail Properties has $5700 highest and $5400 lowest target. $56.50’s average target is -0.86% below currents $56.99 stock price. National Retail Properties had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) rating on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5400 target. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 17 with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NNN’s profit will be $116.91M for 20.65 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) stake by 21,846 shares to 40,023 valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2. It also upped Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) stake by 26,367 shares and now owns 111,642 shares. Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) was raised too.