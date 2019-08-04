Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Lowered By $12.42 Million Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Position; Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 86.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 69,009 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 10,841 shares with $1.96 million value, down from 79,850 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $49.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (FLC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 9 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 9 sold and decreased stock positions in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 1.40 million shares, down from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Vertical Research has “Hold” rating and $20300 target. Barclays Capital maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $205 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Monday, June 10. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $21800 target. UBS downgraded the shares of RTN in report on Wednesday, April 3 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 27,172 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co owns 34,225 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bristol John W & Company Ny has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Prio Wealth LP invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Whitnell & Co invested 0.28% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 1,478 shares. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 113,196 were accumulated by Philadelphia Trust Co. Reilly Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,420 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Davenport Commerce Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 24,680 shares. Boston Family Office Lc accumulated 52,477 shares. Markston Ltd reported 100,641 shares. Md Sass Investors Services Incorporated has invested 0.29% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 16,625 shares to 50,753 valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 1,288 shares and now owns 2,975 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was raised too.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18 million for 15.56 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R, worth $752,828 on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J had sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693. 10,023 shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W, worth $1.84 million on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The company has market cap of $211.67 million. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 15.93 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 36,424 shares traded or 30.67% up from the average. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.