Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Increases Stake in Nike (NKE); Prospector Partners Position in Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Has Decreased by $1.59 Million as Market Value Rose

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 3,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 61,318 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, up from 57,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $87.57. About 1.18M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 182,084 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.41 million, down from 191,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $188.9. About 22,675 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. L S Advsrs holds 0.13% or 5,366 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 83 shares. Barometer Mngmt Inc has invested 0.65% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). 19,255 are held by Fjarde Ap. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.23% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Pzena Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.05 million shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd reported 65,861 shares. Css Lc Il owns 700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability owns 1,300 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 17,372 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). 480,200 were reported by Polar Limited Liability Partnership. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.03% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 419.23% or $2.18 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $119.23M for 17.49 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.51% negative EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $729.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,300 shares to 17,500 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO) by 10,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RennaissanceRe starts new property catastrophe reinsurer backed by PGGM – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RGA Honored as Life Reinsurer of the Year, Langhorne Re as Launch of the Year at Reactions North America Awards – Business Wire” published on September 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Renaissance Reinsurance: The Disciplined Underwriter – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2013. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AM Best Removes from Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd and Its Main Subsidiaries – Business Wire” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RenaissanceRe Holdings: This 5.75% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Nbt Bancorp N A Ny has 0.57% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De has invested 2.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). invested in 9.00 million shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.34% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Barr E S And owns 2.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 256,709 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Communication Incorporated has invested 0.31% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 113,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 2.57 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lederer Assocs Inv Counsel Ca reported 4,315 shares. Financial Advisory Group, a Texas-based fund reported 2,686 shares. 71,789 are held by Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Tru. 90,711 were accumulated by Cambridge Invest Advsr. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com holds 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 5,600 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lowe Brockenbrough Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).