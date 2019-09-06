Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Increases Position in Micron Technology (MU); As Knoll (KNL) Stock Price Rose, Skyline Asset Management LP Has Lowered Stake

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Knoll Inc. (KNL) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 256,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% . The institutional investor held 561,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62 million, down from 817,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Knoll Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 8,044 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 28/03/2018 – Mireille Knoll, Murdered Holocaust Survivor, Is Honored in Paris; 23/03/2018 – Knoll Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Knoll Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNL); 25/04/2018 – Knoll Reports Strong Start to 2018; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 22/03/2018 – Knoll Board OKs Succession Plan Naming CEO, President Andrew Cogan as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – NAMED ANDREW B. COGAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE 2001, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Knoll 2Q Net $15.3M

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 971.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 38,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 42,875 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 5.14M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 184,589 shares to 19,102 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 49,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,713 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 13,286 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.66M shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.26% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3.82 million shares. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Guardian Investment holds 18,750 shares. Korea Investment Corp has invested 0.5% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Marshall Wace Llp holds 3,129 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 392,300 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc stated it has 1,800 shares. 38,184 were reported by Amica Mutual Insur. Asset One accumulated 554,486 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.07 million shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri accumulated 27,800 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Raymond James Finance Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 537,832 shares. Synovus Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. KNL’s profit will be $24.62 million for 11.66 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Knoll, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold KNL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Jennison Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 64,191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership reported 18,596 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 33,145 are owned by James Inv. Westwood Hldgs Gp invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Fuller Thaler Asset holds 675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.95% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 7,667 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 3,500 shares. Macquarie Gru accumulated 0.06% or 1.95 million shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru LP owns 1,336 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 98,744 shares. 319,246 were reported by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,775 shares or 0% of the stock.