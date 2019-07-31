Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Increased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; Immunogen (IMGN) Shorts Decreased By 13.84%

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 2661.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh acquired 53,221 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 55,221 shares with $2.41 million value, up from 2,000 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $55.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 7.62M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38

Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) had a decrease of 13.84% in short interest. IMGN’s SI was 12.50M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.84% from 14.51 million shares previously. With 2.96 million avg volume, 4 days are for Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s short sellers to cover IMGN’s short positions. It closed at $2.28 lastly. It is down 80.26% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ ImmunoGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMGN); 26/04/2018 – Fluent, Inc. Taps Katherine Rae to Lead People Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Variety: `Fantastic Beasts’ Star Katherine Waterston Joins Cast of `Amundsen’; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in ImmunoGen; 26/04/2018 – lmmunoGen Announces Successful Completion of Interim Analysis for FORWARD l Phase 3 Trial of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 03/05/2018 – ImmunoGen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 25/05/2018 – Books: In Katherine Applegate’s New Fantasy Novel, Extinction Is Imminent; 07/03/2018 IMMUNOGEN FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/04/2018 – Gap Inc.: Board Member Katherine Tsang Not Standing for Re-Election

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 42,050 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability reported 77 shares. 4,975 are owned by Premier Asset Lc. Nikko Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 429,892 shares. Farmers has 0.81% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 11,400 were reported by Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability Company. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 900,046 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt Co has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 67,565 shares. Veritas Management (Uk) reported 164,775 shares stake. Bessemer Gru, a New Jersey-based fund reported 559,792 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability reported 1.29 million shares. America First Investment Advisors Lc has 248,136 shares for 3.32% of their portfolio. Lincoln has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) stake by 66,461 shares to 11,067 valued at $196,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) stake by 35,873 shares and now owns 21,646 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Friday, June 7. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company has market cap of $340.93 million. The firm develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate technology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ImmunoGen, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 113.69 million shares or 4.72% less from 119.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs reported 540 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) or 97,205 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 132,220 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Limited Company reported 66,255 shares. Redmile Limited Com holds 1.04% or 13.06 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) for 80,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 206,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Scotia holds 16,565 shares. 622,135 are held by Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. New York-based Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). D E Shaw & invested 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Stephens Ar has 30,388 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 98 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) for 63,159 shares.

More notable recent ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: ImmunoGen (IMGN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ImmunoGen: Bold Move To Position A Comeback – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 5, 2019 : LC, IMGN, QQQ, SNAP, AVP, LXP, ESV, INTC, XNET, FOLD, CL, AAXJ – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ImmunoGen had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the shares of IMGN in report on Friday, March 1 to “Hold” rating. The stock of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. The stock of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) earned “Neutral” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 4. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Canaccord Genuity.