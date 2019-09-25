Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Increased Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Cray (CRAY) Stock Value Rose While Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Cut Its Holding

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 53.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 21,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 18,990 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $661,000, down from 40,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 328,861 shares traded. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 44.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 8,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 67,797 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.94 million, up from 59,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.36. About 4.89M shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,949 shares to 34,917 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 21,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6,031 shares to 26,137 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 47,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,072 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.