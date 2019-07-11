Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Increased Its Holding in General Mtrs Co (GM) by $615,125 as Share Value Declined; New South Capital Management Upped Its Position in Fmc (FMC) by $11.72 Million as Stock Rose

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 16,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,753 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 34,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 3.91 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/03/2018 – General Motors Plans to Commercialize Cruise AV in 2019; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Dana as a Top Supplier for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS LTD CNU.NZ – CHORUS’ CURRENT CFO ANDREW CARROLL WILL TRANSITION INTO GM, NETWORK AND FIELD MANAGEMENT ROLE; 17/04/2018 – AUCKLAND AIRPORT APPOINTS ANNA CASSELS-BROWN AS GM OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 19, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GM may raise investment plan for S.Korean unit; 14/03/2018 – FACTBOX-GM Korea opens its books to seek financial support from S.Korea; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 14/03/2018 – S.Korea willing to offer short-term loans to GM Korea; 24/04/2018 – Soyoung Kim: GM, South Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 billion

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 154,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.06M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $81.54. About 559,189 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRONOX’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – FMC sees strong outlook for lithium demand, prices; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES $550-$700 MLN CAPEX FOR ARGENTINA LITHIUM EXPANSION UP TO 2025, LITHIUM HYDROXIDE EXPANSION CAPEX SEEN AT $100-$200 MLN IN NEXT 3-4 YEARS – CFO; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tegna Inc by 172,414 shares to 10.31 million shares, valued at $145.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 109,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,458 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 25,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $78,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 100,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,573 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).