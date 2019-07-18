Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Increased Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Holding By $1.05 Million; Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Shorts Down By 3.24%

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) stake by 5.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh acquired 5,261 shares as Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 97,426 shares with $19.56M value, up from 92,165 last quarter. Avalonbay Cmntys Inc now has $29.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $210.97. About 456,998 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) had a decrease of 3.24% in short interest. AXDX’s SI was 15.23M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.24% from 15.74 million shares previously. With 298,800 avg volume, 51 days are for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s short sellers to cover AXDX’s short positions. The SI to Accelerate Diagnostics Inc’s float is 59.95%. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 119,280 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 4.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Among 4 analysts covering AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AvalonBay Communities had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 21. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) stake by 83,455 shares to 82,195 valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 115,734 shares and now owns 69,815 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 137,562 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.43 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 2.32M shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Schroder Management Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 2,526 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated accumulated 3,361 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 26,947 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) has 0.05% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 3,742 shares. Whittier Trust Communication has 0.01% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 40,480 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 79,756 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp invested in 28,017 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 0.14% stake. Sandy Spring Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 317 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Oracle Inc has invested 19.45% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). D E Shaw And accumulated 0% or 40,478 shares. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated holds 484,871 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Next Century Growth Ltd Liability accumulated 0.64% or 228,663 shares. Raging Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 46,636 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Co accumulated 5,995 shares. Artal Group reported 500,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Lc (Wy) holds 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 111 shares. Sei Invests Com holds 2,470 shares or 0% of its portfolio. C World Group Inc A S invested 0.03% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 24,400 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 5,100 shares. Invesco invested in 15,638 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012.

