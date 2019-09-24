Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Holds Stake in Pepsico (PEP); Dollar Gen New (DG) Stock Rose While Gideon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 3,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 8,957 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, down from 12,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $158.52. About 455,300 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 8,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 67,797 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.94M, up from 59,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.37. About 1.52M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 18,600 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 7,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,370 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 1.83M shares. Field Main Comml Bank owns 8,510 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Mariner Llc invested 0.46% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). White Pine Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.96% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 462,996 shares in its portfolio. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd holds 73,095 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Moreover, Whalerock Point Prns Lc has 3.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.39% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.65% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 271,973 shares. Dana Inv Advisors holds 0.19% or 28,672 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Ltd Llc holds 1.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 29,500 shares. Moreover, Regal Inv Advisors Limited Liability has 0.36% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 13,941 shares. Scholtz And Ltd has invested 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moneta Gru Advsr Limited holds 0.53% or 10,206 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc owns 2,948 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 72,359 shares. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 54,107 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.47% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 5,414 shares stake. Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc reported 552,991 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 43,370 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Incorporated holds 0.5% or 48,790 shares. 104,429 are held by Royal London Asset. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 55 shares in its portfolio. Willis Investment Counsel holds 99,929 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Ci Invs invested in 350,909 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated holds 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 4,562 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 2,759 were accumulated by Welch Group Limited Liability Company. Tokio Marine Asset holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 15,358 shares.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18M for 28.93 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $289.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 10,492 shares to 15,146 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 52,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).