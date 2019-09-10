Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Cut Holding in Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) as Shares Declined

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 28,250 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 26,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 24,309 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, down from 51,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.45. About 1.14M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 38,875 shares to 42,875 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 19,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $724.30 million for 7.47 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.