Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Holding In Enbridge (ENB) Was Has Upped; Buckingham Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in G (GIII) by $522,754

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 18,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The hedge fund held 597,968 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.59M, up from 579,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25.31. About 503,103 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII); 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 48,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 132,420 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 83,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 2.17M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 15,358 shares to 19,248 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $811.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk (NYSE:NBR) by 1.20 million shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,658 shares, and cut its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold GIII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 47.24 million shares or 1.23% less from 47.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Associates Limited Liability holds 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) or 98,688 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 78,100 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 9,960 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 15,000 shares. Greenwood Cap Assocs Lc owns 17,601 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Moreover, Penn Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 1.11% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Ws Mgmt Lllp owns 316,117 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 214,856 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 139,620 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 0% or 16,174 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 583,183 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.