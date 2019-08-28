Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Holding in Coty (COTY) Has Cut by $1.12 Million as Stock Value Rose; Private Wealth Partners Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $332,465; Share Value Declined

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 5,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 78,705 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 73,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 9.56 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 82.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 102,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 22,255 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 124,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 5.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 8.22M shares traded or 49.37% up from the average. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “30 Sustainable Dividend Yields of 3.5% to Over 5% for Cautious Income Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.24% or 41,501 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 7,364 shares. Golub Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 37,146 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The New York-based Hudson Valley Advsr Inc Adv has invested 1.81% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Amer Rech And Mngmt invested 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wisconsin-based Madison Inv Inc has invested 0.84% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 9,963 shares. King Wealth has 38,141 shares. First National Bank & Tru Communication Of Newtown has invested 1.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Regentatlantic Capital Lc accumulated 54,723 shares. Polaris Lc stated it has 780,804 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. First Financial Bank invested in 41,267 shares. Hartford Financial Management Inc has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,125 shares to 69,519 shares, valued at $18.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 13,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,690 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open 08/28: (LCI) (TGE) (MYOV) Higher (PAHC) (MOV) (ADSK) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coty and Younique to part ways – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Twst.com published: “Coty Inc.: Coty Inc. reports Fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year results, in-line with guidance – The Wall Street Transcript” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Coty (COTY) Said Considering Divestitures as Part of Turnaround, Looks to Shed $500M-$1B in Assets – WWD – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm State Bank reported 14,801 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 236 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Quantres Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.13% or 16,200 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% or 15,233 shares in its portfolio. 31,019 are owned by Lpl Ltd Liability. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability owns 40.26M shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Service Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 69,901 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability accumulated 0.66% or 4.10 million shares. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Corporation owns 122,993 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 72,513 shares stake. Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Cornerstone Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 533 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital Ltd has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Summit Gru Lc owns 87,600 shares.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $12.40 million activity.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19,031 shares to 20,342 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).