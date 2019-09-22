Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Holding in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Decreased by $1.34 Million as Market Value Declined; Johnson Investment Counsel Has Decreased 3M Company (MMM) Position by $3.21 Million

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 71.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 47,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 19,072 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $545,000, down from 66,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 5.18M shares traded or 18.92% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Net $165M; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Four CenterPoint U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren, sources say [20:49 BST05 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – SECOND AMENDMENT WILL INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.7 BLN TO $3.3 BLN; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE VECTREN CORP VVC.N; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP); 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24; 05/04/2018 – VVC: CenterPoint seen as leader in Vectren pursuit, Dealreporter

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 18,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 97,718 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.94M, down from 116,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47 million shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZMH) by 100,432 shares to 451,523 shares, valued at $53.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Incorporated (NYSE:NEE) by 9,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp owns 5,462 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc reported 82,208 shares. Manchester Cap Llc has invested 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cannell Peter B Communications Incorporated holds 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 35,720 shares. Keystone Financial Planning holds 2.9% or 34,225 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman stated it has 1,936 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,324 shares. Grassi Invest Mgmt invested in 0.99% or 38,600 shares. Legacy Private owns 0.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,906 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 0.65% or 68,500 shares. 1,171 are held by Optimum Inv Advisors. Fisher Asset Ltd has 76,678 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,400 shares. Oxbow Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.32% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 15,538 shares. Cognios Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,456 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $220.97 million for 17.23 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,320 shares to 30,988 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).