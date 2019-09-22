Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Holding in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Has Trimmed by $397,500; As Herbalife LTD (HLF) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Route One Investment Company LP Has Decreased Stake

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 32.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 7,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 16,370 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $833,000, down from 24,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 1.67M shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) by 49.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.37 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 1.44 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 29/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SIGNS LA GALAXY’S JONATHAN DOS SANTOS TO A MULTI-YEAR SPORTS NUTRITION SPONSORSHIP; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER SEEKING TO BUY UP TO $600M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Net $82.1M; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER OFFER AT $98.00-$108.00/SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS “BELIEVE HERBALIFE’S BUSINESS IS STABLE, THE SHORT-SELLERS HAVE LARGELY EXITED, AND THE COMPANY IS WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE”; 17/05/2018 – Herbalife Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Agnico Eagle – 2019 Will Be The Harvesting Year – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Gold Is Exploding and Actually Could Rally to $2000 or Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 4,374 shares to 12,433 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $61.65M for 55.96 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.39M for 15.71 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Herbalife Nutrition Donates $1.5 Million to the Beijing Sport University Education Foundation to Further Winter Sports in China – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Herbalife: I Am A Buyer Again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medifast: An Undervalued And Overlooked High Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “There Is Good News in Herbalifeâ€™s Post-Earnings Action – Investorplace.com” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Herbalife Earnings: HLF Stock Edges Higher as Q4 Includes EPS Beat – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century Companies owns 0.02% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 390,921 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 161,998 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oberndorf William E accumulated 17,635 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 19,622 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 62,084 shares stake. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 24,833 shares. Blackrock stated it has 6.69M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2 were accumulated by Carroll Associates. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 13,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 89,653 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.02% or 1.36 million shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated has 10,279 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 44,425 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 332 shares.