Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Trimmed Its Position in Paccar (PCAR) by $12.55 Million; Bahl & Gaynor Position in General Electric Co (GE) Cut by $457,497

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 50,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 78,800 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, down from 129,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 73.66M shares traded or 42.93% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 04/04/2018 – GE Announces New Order for AGP Gas Turbine Upgrades In Italy; 03/04/2018 – GE POWER SAYS INSTALLED ADVANCED GAS PATH GAS TURBINE UPGRADE SOLUTION AT IRAQI MINISTRY OF ELECTRICITY’S NAJIBIYA POWER PLANT; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 13/04/2018 – GE – AFTER ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY-REPORTED REVENUES, EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM CONT OPS DECREASED BY $220 MLN & $1,182 MLN FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2016; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – HAS MORE THAN $200 MLN IN ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS IN MEXICO, RUSSIA AND GERMANY; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 06/03/2018 – Port of Long Beach Launches Data-Sharing Project with GE Transportation to Improve Cargo Flow Efficiencies Amid Record Volumes

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 90.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 184,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,102 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 203,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 1.62 million shares traded or 4.32% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 53,221 shares to 55,221 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.41M for 10.05 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

