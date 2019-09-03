Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $7.54 Million; Market Value Rose; Boston Partners Raised Western Digital (WDC) Stake

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 642.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 68,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 79,225 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 10,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.15. About 4.07 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting

Boston Partners increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 27,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 813,606 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.10M, up from 786,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.6. About 3.89M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 331,049 shares to 50,251 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 5.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Intrepid Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Advsrs Asset Inc has 225,515 shares. Coastline Com stated it has 9,834 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oak Associate Oh invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). State Street Corp reported 12.85 million shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 32,697 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 13,080 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Decatur Management has invested 1.12% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Sprott owns 190,000 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Com holds 172,274 shares. Us Bank De owns 669,127 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 7,927 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 63,219 shares. 12,500 were reported by Bluestein R H Communication. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 12,637 shares.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,916 shares to 7,763 shares, valued at $985,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 33,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,990 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).