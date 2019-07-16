Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Lowered Its Holding in Omnicom Group (OMC) as Stock Rose; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Rose While Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Decreased by $3.23 Million Its Holding

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 70.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 28,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $877,000, down from 39,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 2.27M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 11,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16M, down from 102,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $288.83. About 1.54M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 645 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs reported 2.71% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 108,070 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 136,498 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 29,613 were accumulated by Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 1.50M shares. Element Capital Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 13,054 shares. First Merchants, Indiana-based fund reported 46,563 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 158 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 7,370 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.38% or 127,478 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,221 shares to 11,369 shares, valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 10,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 332,046 shares to 336,979 shares, valued at $18.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 12,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 24.07 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.