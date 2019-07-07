Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Lowered Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake; Amp Capital Investors LTD Increased Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 61.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 25,195 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 16,034 shares with $1.28 million value, down from 41,229 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $34.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 1.12M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Wix Com Ltd (WIX) stake by 102.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd acquired 8,225 shares as Wix Com Ltd (WIX)’s stock rose 18.99%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 16,211 shares with $1.93 million value, up from 7,986 last quarter. Wix Com Ltd now has $7.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $143.71. About 574,531 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com (WIX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IEFA, TEVA, WIX, INXN – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Wix.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:WIX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com (WIX) Up 6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Wix.com Ltd had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Rosenblatt. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 12. Citigroup maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) rating on Thursday, February 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 17. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by JMP Securities. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Oppenheimer. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by RBC Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 70,515 shares to 464,299 valued at $22.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 12,159 shares and now owns 136,021 shares. Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.38M were reported by Fmr Lc. Bamco Ny invested in 2.00M shares or 1.02% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0.01% or 3,500 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 7,369 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 16,882 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 32,162 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 38,444 shares stake. 95,634 are owned by Parametric. Oppenheimer And holds 0.01% or 4,348 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank holds 160,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Steadfast Lp holds 2.27M shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Ci Invs Inc holds 332,162 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc holds 1.49 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eaton had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Tuesday, March 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $93 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Monday, March 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 24,426 shares. Counselors Inc reported 127,620 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Orrstown Svcs has invested 1.25% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). First Republic Mgmt invested in 114,978 shares or 0.05% of the stock. North Star Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 6,475 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Maryland Mgmt reported 6,273 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Swiss Commercial Bank has 1.45 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Iowa National Bank & Trust stated it has 38,641 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Virtu Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 3,171 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel owns 16,923 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation Offers A Well-Supported Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton’s Buybacks Are a Better Deal Than You Might Think for Dividend Investors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.12M for 13.46 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 173,819 shares to 216,711 valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 6,734 shares and now owns 16,422 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.