Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Lowered Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by $938,466; Mak Capital One Has Lifted Its Holding in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by $3.48 Million as Share Price Rose

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 5.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 785,257 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 15/05/2018 – Sarissa Adds Shire, Cuts Achillion: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.4% Position in Achillion; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Achillion; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 53.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 3,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,294 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 7,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $298.5. About 281,678 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension Service invested 0.1% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 569 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Com reported 2.89% stake. Palestra Capital Mngmt holds 752,790 shares or 6.08% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets, New York-based fund reported 20,811 shares. Bloom Tree Lc stated it has 3.64% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Profund Limited Company holds 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 1,642 shares. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Llc holds 0% or 69 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Llc has 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 76,083 shares. 34 were accumulated by Webster Bank N A. Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.03% or 31,494 shares. Academy Cap Mngmt Tx invested 5.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Adage Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 112,400 shares. Bessemer Grp, New Jersey-based fund reported 276 shares.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 62,760 shares to 164,360 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

