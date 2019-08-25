Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Lifted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding; CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS STAPLED SECURITY (CDHSF) Sellers Increased By 55.47% Their Shorts

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 143.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh acquired 7,707 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 13,060 shares with $2.50 million value, up from 5,353 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $70.55B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Noncompensation Expenses $2.5 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Resignation Raises Uncertainty, Says Goldman’s Hatzius (Video); 15/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.1% On Year; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: China trade dispute won’t hurt earnings so buy the market here; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla is going to need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going; 21/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO BID IN JOINT OFFER WITH WELLCOME TRUST FOR NETWORK RAIL COMMERCIAL PROPERTY – SKY SAYS; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners

CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS STAPLED SECURITY (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) had an increase of 55.47% in short interest. CDHSF’s SI was 1.30 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 55.47% from 837,400 shares previously. It closed at $1.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Financial Instagram Accounts To Follow – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tuesday’s Flurry Of Large Apple Option Trades Are Mostly Bullish Bets – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 29.33% above currents $196.2 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform”. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hgk Asset has 1.81% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Smithfield Trust accumulated 1,676 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Lc Pa owns 1,089 shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cambridge Invest Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 16,489 shares. Altfest L J & Inc has 6,047 shares. Victory Mngmt reported 20,477 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.75% or 42,137 shares. Grp Inc holds 115,284 shares. Reilly Finance Ltd Liability Company owns 798 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Lc invested in 23 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Company has 0.26% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 35,000 shares. Tdam Usa reported 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Asset Management One has 165,438 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.