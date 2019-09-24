Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Lifted Devon Energy New (DVN) Position; Suncor Energy (SU) SI Decreased By 57.47%

Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) had a decrease of 57.47% in short interest. SU’s SI was 3.53 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 57.47% from 8.29M shares previously. With 2.92 million avg volume, 1 days are for Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU)’s short sellers to cover SU’s short positions. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 1.49 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) stake by 120.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh acquired 21,846 shares as Devon Energy Corp New (DVN)’s stock declined 15.20%. The Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 40,023 shares with $1.14M value, up from 18,177 last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New now has $10.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 3.96 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 20/04/2018 – DJ Devon Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVN); 07/03/2018 Devon Energy Increases Cash Dividend 33 Percent, Announces $1.0 Billion Share-Repurchase Program And Progresses Debt Reduction Plan; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $49.65 billion. The firm primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It has a 14 P/E ratio. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations divisions.

Among 3 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Devon Energy has $4000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $32’s average target is 23.89% above currents $25.83 stock price. Devon Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Friday, September 20 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12.

