Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Lifted By $8.89 Million Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Luminus Management Has Raised Its Cenovus Energy (Call) (CVE) Position

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 4480.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh acquired 36,741 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 37,561 shares with $9.09 million value, up from 820 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $218.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth

Luminus Management Llc increased Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (CVE) stake by 401.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc acquired 11.05M shares as Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (CVE)’s stock declined 1.17%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 13.80 million shares with $119.78 million value, up from 2.75M last quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) now has $10.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 2.77 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 16/03/2018 – Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS HIRED CREDIT SUISSE, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS TO ADVISE IT ON NARROWS LAKE PROCESS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR C$0.61, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.16; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WILL NOT CONSIDER ANY MATERIAL NEW ADDITIONS UNTIL IT SEES CLEAR LINE OF SIGHT TO INCREASE PIPELINE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY OUT OF THE PROVINCE- CONF; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY-OPERATING CHRISTINA LAKE,FOSTER CREEK FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION LEVELS SINCE FEB WHILE CONTINUING TO INJECT STEAM AT NORMAL RATES; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES; 22/03/2018 – Canada’s Cenovus Energy sees higher oil sands production; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to Stand as Nominees for Cenovus Bd; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.61

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 15.95% above currents $234 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $29800 target. Barclays Capital maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) stake by 24,233 shares to 25,762 valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) stake by 7,813 shares and now owns 9,117 shares. Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) was reduced too.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: It Could Have Been Worse – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 145,500 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Moody Retail Bank Division, a Texas-based fund reported 100,908 shares. First National Tru has 0.97% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Warren Averett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,547 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 953 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 32,920 shares. Texas-based E&G Advsrs LP has invested 0.73% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Adirondack Trust Com invested 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp reported 1,125 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt owns 1,647 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sky Investment Gru Llc owns 5,249 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.23% or 5,022 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 938,282 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. New York-based Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 20,419 were accumulated by Meritage Mgmt.

Luminus Management Llc decreased South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) stake by 15,751 shares to 200,135 valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 145,134 shares and now owns 1.20 million shares. Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) was reduced too.