Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Decreased Stake in V F (VFC) as Stock Value Declined; Springbok Capital Management Has Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Holding by $509,600

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 186.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 4,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $177.21. About 10.13M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 52.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 22,136 shares as the company's stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 20,213 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 42,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $31.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $79.9. About 1.33M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 77,246 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management reported 3,100 shares stake. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 3.63% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 176 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Clark Capital Mgmt Group stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Parsons Capital Ri owns 0.13% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 13,750 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank holds 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 98 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.28% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 329,187 shares. Vision Mgmt owns 11,042 shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 0.5% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 0.02% or 24,185 shares. 75,525 were reported by Art Advisors. Benjamin F Edwards &, Missouri-based fund reported 22,360 shares.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 36,739 shares to 43,543 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 180,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.64M for 15.48 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year's $1.43 per share. VFC's profit will be $513.64M for 15.48 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7,592 shares to 1,440 shares, valued at $104,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 55,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,986 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).