Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Decreased By $1.18 Million Its Prologis (PLD) Position; WPT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR (WPTIF) Sellers Increased By 26.83% Their Shorts

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 7.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 16,445 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 207,701 shares with $14.97 million value, down from 224,146 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $52.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $80.5. About 1.89 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis

WPT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had an increase of 26.83% in short interest. WPTIF’s SI was 10,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.83% from 8,200 shares previously. With 15,700 avg volume, 1 days are for WPT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR (OTCMKTS:WPTIF)’s short sellers to cover WPTIF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 12,421 shares traded or 38.50% up from the average. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The company has market cap of $782.35 million. The REIT was formed for the purpose of acquiring and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate. It has a 14.9 P/E ratio.

More notable recent WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WPT Industrial REIT: On A Buying Spree – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WPT Industrial: It May Be Time To Load Up The Truck – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Do You Buy WPT Industrial And Its 5.9%-Yielding Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WPT Industrial: This 5.4%-Yielding REIT Is Trading At A Discount To Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WPT Industrial REIT announces agreement to acquire $226M infill logistics portfolio and credit facility amendment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Prologis Buys Black Creek’s Platform For $3.9B – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 9,878 shares to 12,778 valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 36,739 shares and now owns 43,543 shares. Restaurant Brands Intl Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $600.84M for 21.64 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sarasin And Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.35% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Us Bankshares De has 130,345 shares. Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Axa has 0.25% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 50,266 shares. Cincinnati Fincl invested 1.71% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.62% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Co reported 0.11% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Security Capital Rech Mngmt stated it has 1.62 million shares or 4.71% of all its holdings. Commonwealth National Bank Of invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 541,696 are owned by Kbc Group Nv. Fmr Ltd holds 0.18% or 20.74 million shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 2,862 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) rating on Monday, March 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $77 target.