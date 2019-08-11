Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Cut Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) as Stock Price Declined; Mackay Shields Raised Citrix Sys (CTXS) Holding by $1.95 Million

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 19,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 204,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.42M, up from 185,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.98. About 1.77 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 4,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 6,684 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, down from 11,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $109.25. About 863,229 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 9,200 shares to 10,626 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 3,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,849 shares, and cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Llc accumulated 2,067 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 16,345 were accumulated by Element Mgmt Ltd. British Columbia Inv Management Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Kentucky Retirement reported 5,471 shares. 3,026 were accumulated by Cleararc Inc. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 249 shares. Strs Ohio has 19,304 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Associate LP holds 0.18% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 290,266 shares. Mai holds 8,293 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 24,345 shares. National Pension Ser invested in 179,414 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Prtn Ltd Liability reported 5,130 shares stake. Oak Associate Oh holds 0.68% or 111,895 shares. Bessemer Group owns 2,057 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communications has 0.07% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Retail Bank The stated it has 32,556 shares. Smithfield Tru Communication reported 765 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 34,464 shares stake. Westfield LP reported 63,260 shares. New York-based Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.9% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Huntington State Bank stated it has 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Royal London Asset Management accumulated 67,416 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Ma owns 576,857 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 172,058 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 94,446 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 67,082 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Srb Corp reported 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.34% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $50,190 activity.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6,734 shares to 16,422 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).