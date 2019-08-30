Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Cut Peoples Utd Finl (PBCT) Position by $1.01 Million; Enbridge Com (ENB) Position Maintained by Donaldson Capital Management Llc

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (PBCT) by 81.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 63,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 14,830 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 78,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Peoples Utd Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 2.94 million shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 04/05/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINL NAMES JEFF TENGEL PRESIDENT; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net $107.9M; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Rev $386.2M; 22/03/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $21; 12/03/2018 – People’s United Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 22/03/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 19/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Acquisitions drive loan, profit gains at People’s United; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Profit Rises 52

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 17,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 781,938 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.35M, up from 763,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 2.74M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19,031 shares to 20,342 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,739 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.33 per share. PBCT’s profit will be $133.30 million for 10.56 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by People's United Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.