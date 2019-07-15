Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Cut Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake by $362,604; U.S. Bancorp (USB) Holder River Road Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $789,120 as Market Value Declined

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 16,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.60 million, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 2.90M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 5,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,494 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 33,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.46. About 8.21M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big Banks Just Announced Big Dividend Increases And Share Repurchase Programs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman, State Street, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo make capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp Releases 2019 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 12.39 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Investors accumulated 36,304 shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1.71% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.21% or 1.65 million shares. Colrain Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.02% stake. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.34% or 26,773 shares. Zebra Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.17% stake. 194,976 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Svcs. Mengis Cap Mngmt owns 2.01% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 74,697 shares. Glenview Bank Trust Dept owns 159,475 shares for 3.28% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 18,154 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com owns 15,300 shares. First Merchants holds 0.23% or 30,054 shares. The Ohio-based Lifeplan Fin Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Estabrook Cap Management reported 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ameriprise stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc. Class C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 55,273 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $37.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Management In (NYSE:BAM) by 135,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 777,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental: Winners Curse? – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of June 14 – GuruFocus.com” published on June 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Next For Occidental Petroleum? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.05M for 11.91 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. $1.80 million worth of stock was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. On Wednesday, June 12 POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares.