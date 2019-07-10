Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Cut Its Prologis (PLD) Position; Mendon Capital Advisors Increased By $1.66 Million Its First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Position

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) stake by 12.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired 55,406 shares as First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS)’s stock declined 4.81%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 516,865 shares with $15.97M value, up from 461,459 last quarter. First Bancshares Inc Ms now has $517.95M valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.48. About 27,164 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 6.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 7.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 16,445 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 7.33%. The Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 207,701 shares with $14.97 million value, down from 224,146 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $52.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $82.62. About 1.56 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PLD’s profit will be $485.71 million for 26.82 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Rothschild Company Asset Management Us, a New York-based fund reported 722,384 shares. Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.91% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bartlett Limited Co owns 649 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Lc has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability reported 5,801 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 130,171 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation reported 101,738 shares. Muzinich & Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research accumulated 1.16M shares or 0.46% of the stock. Yhb Investment Inc holds 29,679 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested in 365,513 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 317,681 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated Inc stated it has 5.43M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc owns 2.68M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 9,675 shares to 28,229 valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) stake by 1,287 shares and now owns 4,722 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). State Street Corporation owns 257,316 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 7,043 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability owns 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 52,816 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp holds 0% or 22,589 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Forest Hill Limited Liability Company has 0.85% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 89,945 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Dorsey Wright And Associate holds 0% or 228 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Jpmorgan Chase reported 11,035 shares stake. Leavell Invest accumulated 12,414 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Maltese Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.52% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 838,527 shares. Castine Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 282,445 shares. 13,104 are owned by Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Co.

