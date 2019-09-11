Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Boosted Its Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Position by $716,300; As Coherent (COHR) Stock Price Declined, Terril Brothers Has Raised Stake

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 11,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 158,609 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.48M, up from 146,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $169.48. About 403,807 shares traded or 24.75% up from the average. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49; 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 2,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 46,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 43,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $321.69. About 144,118 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 22/03/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into allegations of historic sexual abuse by child; 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICAL…; 02/05/2018 – ESS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $12.28 TO $12.64, EST. $12.46; 23/04/2018 – DJ Essex Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESS); 18/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Suburban Essex Dental/; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – FY TURNOVER HK$899.6 MLN VS HK$775.7 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Inventory Completion: Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, MA; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 24,300 shares to 288,900 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,599 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

