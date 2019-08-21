Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Boosted Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position; EURAZEO PARIS ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (EUZOF) Shorts Decreased By 0.05%

EURAZEO PARIS ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) had a decrease of 0.05% in short interest. EUZOF’s SI was 205,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.05% from 205,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2052 days are for EURAZEO PARIS ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF)’s short sellers to cover EUZOF’s short positions. It closed at $65.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 37.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh acquired 6,665 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 24,327 shares with $1.64M value, up from 17,662 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $35.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 2.33 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Dividend Growth Stocks To Hold For The Long Run – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Global STEM Survey Shows Growing Interest in STEM Careers But Lack of Encouragement, Especially for Women – Business Wire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 30.04% above currents $57.98 stock price. Emerson Electric had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the shares of EMR in report on Monday, April 8 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of EMR in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $7700 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) stake by 33,482 shares to 10,990 valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) stake by 100,121 shares and now owns 10,573 shares. Monster Beverage Corp New was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Natl Oh reported 344,346 shares. 1.76 million are held by Savings Bank. Shelton Management invested in 0.51% or 8,937 shares. Peddock Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). South State holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 104,047 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Qs invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0.04% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio. M Securities has 5,465 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Stock Yards Savings Bank owns 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 10,190 shares. Patten holds 15,858 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 32,117 are owned by Windward Capital Com Ca. Carroll Associate Inc has 8,922 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 3,140 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.