Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Decreased Xcel Energy (XEL) Position By $634,256; Magnetar Financial Trimmed By $11.11 Million Its Belmond LTD (BEL) Position

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) stake by 18.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 11,326 shares as Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 48,412 shares with $2.72 million value, down from 59,738 last quarter. Xcel Energy Inc now has $31.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.8. About 1.56M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota; 02/05/2018 – Xcel Energy to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – 478-MEGAWATT HALE WIND PROJECT NEAR PLAINVIEW, TEXAS TO BE BUILT, CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN JUNE; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 Percent; 29/03/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Xcel Energy, Exits TDC; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,951 MLN VS $2,946 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Carter to Assume Many of the Responsibilities Currently Held by Marvin McDaniel

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased Belmond Ltd (BEL) stake by 13.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 462,928 shares as Belmond Ltd (BEL)’s stock 0.00%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 3.09 million shares with $77.02M value, down from 3.55 million last quarter. Belmond Ltd now has $ valuation. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30; 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%; 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Xcel Energy Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Lc accumulated 382 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 7,209 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Atwood & Palmer holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,416 were reported by Johnson Group. Profund Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 10,014 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 1.27 million shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt Company invested 1.63% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,479 shares. Mariner Llc holds 0.02% or 29,646 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,429 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T invested in 5,877 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 812,172 shares. Shelton stated it has 2,834 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. XEL’s profit will be $277.92 million for 28.15 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

