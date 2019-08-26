Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Decreased Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) by $375,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Pennantpark Investment (PNNT) Position Has Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pennantpark Investment Corp (PNNT) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 298,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 721,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pennantpark Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $425.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 133,790 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 11.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42B market cap company. The stock increased 5.25% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $7.42. About 20.85 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S RESTRUCTURING IS A LITTLE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: SCHULTZ; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE $1.5 BLN OF SAVINGS IN 2018 AND $3.0 BLN BY END OF 2019; 23/05/2018 – The debt-ridden company is counting on the drug – fremanezumab – along with Huntington’s treatment Austedo, to help it return to growth; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – TEVA DECIDES NOT TO SELL SLE ISRAEL DISTRIBUTION COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 28/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD WINS REVERSAL OF $235 MILLION GLAXOSMITHKLINE DRUG PATENT VERDICT -COURT RULING

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30,142 shares to 58,739 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 141,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $502,252 activity.