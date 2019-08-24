Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Decreased Its Stake in Pulte Group (PHM) by $2.39 Million as Market Value Rose; Golden Gate Private Equity Holds Stake in Genesee & Wyoming (GWR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 90.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 85,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 9,192 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260,000, down from 94,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 3.84M shares traded or 8.76% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 94,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, up from 84,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $110.59. About 417,842 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 49,840 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp reported 21,715 shares. Davenport & Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 174,869 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 73,274 shares. Df Dent And Co has invested 1.16% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 6,114 are owned by Vident Advisory Ltd Liability. World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 6,800 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 8,748 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability owns 96,437 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp reported 293,357 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Limited Liability Company Ct reported 1.01 million shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Magnetar Finance Ltd has 2,964 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Company reported 211,569 shares.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.80M for 9.08 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust stated it has 0.06% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Menta Ltd Co holds 43,886 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Wilsey Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 5.79% or 498,376 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 837 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management invested in 101,865 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 483,590 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 137,705 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 89,100 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt accumulated 9,850 shares. 355,698 were reported by Aperio Grp Ltd Com. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.16% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa holds 0.58% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 243,023 shares. Dupont Cap reported 0.08% stake. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 6,665 shares to 24,327 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 62,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).