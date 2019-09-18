Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Decreased Its Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $325,674 as Share Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Decreased Position

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 5,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 43,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89 million, down from 49,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 6,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 26,137 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, down from 32,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 2.51 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 26,000 shares to 245,486 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.67 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field & Main Retail Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,205 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Trust has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tealwood Asset Management Incorporated invested in 17,264 shares or 0.39% of the stock. National Investment Ser Wi has invested 1.66% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jennison Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 255,859 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co accumulated 0.16% or 15,589 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt accumulated 9,934 shares. Gluskin Sheff Associates Inc reported 0.43% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wexford Capital LP reported 419,301 shares. Renaissance Inv Group Incorporated Ltd Company holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 27,790 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 124,835 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Key Grp Hldgs (Cayman) Limited invested in 1.14M shares. Kbc Nv owns 155,395 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Burney invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 458 shares to 105,079 shares, valued at $198.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyft Inc. by 312,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,760 shares, and has risen its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).