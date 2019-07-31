Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Decreased Its Duke Realty (DRE) Holding; Impac Mortgage Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Sellers Increased By 0.53% Their Shorts

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased Duke Realty Corp (DRE) stake by 88.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 108,018 shares as Duke Realty Corp (DRE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 14,324 shares with $441,000 value, down from 122,342 last quarter. Duke Realty Corp now has $12.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 3.82 million shares traded or 109.84% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) had an increase of 0.53% in short interest. IMH’s SI was 549,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.53% from 546,500 shares previously. With 14,700 avg volume, 37 days are for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)’s short sellers to cover IMH’s short positions. The SI to Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc’s float is 5.27%. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 21,526 shares traded. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) has declined 64.27% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.70% the S&P500. Some Historical IMH News: 09/05/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC IMH.A – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $40.1 MLN VS $45.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 14/03/2018 – RPT-IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 RESULTS AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 14/03/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC – JOSEPH R. TOMKINSON WILL BE STEPPING DOWN FROM POSITION OF CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS OF JULY 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED GEORGE A. MANGIARACINA AS PRESIDENT; 14/03/2018 IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 RESULTS AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 14/03/2018 – RPT-IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED GEORGE A. MANGIARACINA AS PRESIDENT; 14/03/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC – TOMKINSON WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMH); 21/05/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC IMH.A SAYS BRIAN KUELBS APPOINTED CFO

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 41,264 shares to 57,321 valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) stake by 3,500 shares and now owns 15,200 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.37 million activity. Denien Mark A also sold $1.37 million worth of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) on Monday, February 4. $288,869 worth of stock was sold by Anthony Nicholas C. on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has invested 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 69,889 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation invested in 0.01% or 82,670 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Cleararc owns 0.05% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 8,710 shares. 56,250 are owned by Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc. 83,940 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Cbre Clarion Lc has invested 1.16% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Tower Cap Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Dupont Mgmt Corp has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Parsons Mngmt Ri stated it has 24,110 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Round Table Services Limited Liability Corp invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De reported 1.51M shares stake. Cap Fund Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. The company has market cap of $94.89 million. It operates through three divisions: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. It currently has negative earnings. The Mortgage Lending segment primarily originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans eligible for government securities issued through Ginnie Mae.

