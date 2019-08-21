Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Cut Stake in Perkinelmer (PKI) as Stock Declined; Addenda Capital Has Lifted Its Position in Adobe (ADBE) as Stock Rose

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 1,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 24,716 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 23,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $285.71. About 1.29M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 77.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 12,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.50% . The institutional investor held 3,816 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 16,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $82.04. About 449,950 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 10.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 26/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q EPS 23c; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Forecasts FY EPS From Continuing Ops of $2.25; 23/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Acquires Shanghai Spectrum Instruments Co., Ltd; 02/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC PKI.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $86; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Perkinelmer’s Senior Unsecured Euro Notes Baa3; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – DJ PerkinElmer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKI); 23/05/2018 – PERKINELMER BUYS SHANGHAI SPECTRUM INSTRUMENTS CO.,; 06/04/2018 – PerkinElmer to Hold Earnings Call on Monday, April 30, 2018

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3,273 shares to 8,115 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 173,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.