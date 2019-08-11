Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Cut Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Holding; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering II-VI (IIVI)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 33.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 2,512 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 5,095 shares with $863,000 value, down from 7,607 last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $21.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $164.51. About 436,081 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97

Among 3 analysts covering II-VI Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. II-VI Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Monday, June 24. See II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $50.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 9,675 shares to 28,229 valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 151,598 shares and now owns 173,227 shares. Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Parker-Hannifin has $19000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $175.43’s average target is 6.64% above currents $164.51 stock price. Parker-Hannifin had 18 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $180 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by JP Morgan. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 15 report.

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Parker Hannifin To Acquire Exotic Metals Forming Company For $1.7B – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Parker-Hannifin: Quite Cheap, Quite Aggressive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Parker Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Issues Fiscal 2020 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), A Stock That Climbed 57% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Glenmede Na invested 0.41% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Art Lc reported 1,400 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 21,082 shares. Metropolitan Life accumulated 22,925 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Albert D Mason stated it has 7,388 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. 1,169 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability Company. Mathes Company Incorporated has 0.86% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 9,802 shares. Duncker Streett & reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 10,020 are owned by Hartford Mgmt. Franklin Resource Incorporated accumulated 4,702 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.04% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Fil Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 60,490 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 71,419 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $205,147 activity. The insider Gentile Thomas C sold $54,806. $150,341 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) was sold by Bowman William R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold II-VI Incorporated shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technologies accumulated 2,990 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Com holds 5,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Lc reported 19,138 shares. Kellner invested in 4,819 shares. First Manhattan holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 8,180 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gp Llc holds 7,358 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot L P reported 2,700 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd reported 6,600 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 6.80M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Allstate Corporation has 18,955 shares. Needham Invest Ltd Llc holds 2.13% or 168,600 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. It has a 23.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications.

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: IIVI, THO, APPN – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does II-VI Incorporatedâ€™s (NASDAQ:IIVI) 9.6% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “II-VI Incorporated Corrects Media Reports Regarding Chinese Competition Review Process – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “II-VI Incorporated and Finisar Corporation Announce Election Results for Election of Form of Merger Consideration – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “II-VI Incorporated Schedules FY 2019 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity. $493,496 worth of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) was bought by SADASIVAM SHAKER on Tuesday, May 21.