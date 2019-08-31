Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Boosted Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) as Stock Rose; Boeing Company (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Renaissance Investment Group Has Trimmed Stake by $959,358

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 105.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 30,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 58,739 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 28,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is looking forward to the company’s racial bias training on May 29th, calling it a “day of discovery.”; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video); 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $245.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap holds 1.3% or 69,082 shares. Doheny Asset Ca owns 902 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 591,809 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Group Public Limited Com invested in 0.96% or 12,485 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 74,960 shares or 0.59% of the stock. The Missouri-based Parkside Bankshares And has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Trust Department Mb Finance Natl Bank N A stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tirschwell And Loewy Inc reported 3,009 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Company owns 4,043 shares. 3,855 are held by West Coast Limited Co. Rmb Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 8,945 shares. Putnam Invests Lc owns 734,099 shares. Girard Ltd owns 18,194 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Brookstone Capital Management has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Investment Counsel accumulated 7,981 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Liability owns 134,308 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc stated it has 515,468 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 9,892 shares. Amer Secs Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) owns 134,345 shares for 4.51% of their portfolio. Everett Harris Ca reported 564,572 shares. Saturna Capital Corporation reported 18,602 shares. Regent Llc holds 3,234 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has 1.48% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 23,385 shares. M&R Management holds 0.01% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt has 1.18 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Horan Cap Management holds 4.79% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 348,771 shares. 110,290 are owned by Amer National Ins Company Tx. Harvest Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 60,990 shares stake.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,753 shares to 12,270 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 46,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,346 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

