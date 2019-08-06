Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Boosted Abbvie (ABBV) Holding By $6.03 Million; LONGFIN CL A CM STK (LFIN) Shorts Increased By 44.44%

LONGFIN CORP CL A CM STK (OTCMKTS:LFIN) had an increase of 44.44% in short interest. LFIN’s SI was 16,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 44.44% from 11,700 shares previously. With 17,700 avg volume, 1 days are for LONGFIN CORP CL A CM STK (OTCMKTS:LFIN)’s short sellers to cover LFIN’s short positions. The stock increased 21.05% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 1,329 shares traded. Longfin Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFIN) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LFIN News: 09/04/2018 – LongFin: Letter Stated Co Wasn’t in Compliance With Nasdaq Rules Because It Hasn’t Filed Form 10-Q for the Period Ended Sept 30, 2017; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Longfin Corp. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 4, 2018 (LFIN); 06/04/2018 – SEC Accuses Cryptocurrency Company Longfin of Securities Violations; 21/05/2018 – LONGFIN CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 09/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against Longfin Corp. (LFIN) and June 4 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 06/04/2018 – Longfin Corp.: to Comply With NASDAQ Info Request and Cooperate in the SEC Litigation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Longfin Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFIN); 27/03/2018 – Longfin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Up-and-Down IPO Longfin Is Facing an SEC Probe; 21/05/2018 – LongFin 1Q Rev $54.3M

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 972.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh acquired 76,308 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 84,158 shares with $6.73 million value, up from 7,850 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $97.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $65.79. About 792,528 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29. Piper Jaffray maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) stake by 4,768 shares to 2,052 valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 10,589 shares and now owns 10,614 shares. Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Mngmt holds 0.13% or 45,500 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 23,592 shares. Sfmg Ltd Company holds 5,291 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital invested in 13,120 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 119,009 shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 263,169 shares. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 385 shares. Bluemountain Lc stated it has 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 0.19% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 14.91 million shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 21,750 shares. Garland Capital, a Washington-based fund reported 59,175 shares. Victory Management holds 133,917 shares. Horizon Lc invested in 0.02% or 5,432 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Ltd Com has invested 1.65% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Yorktown Management Rech has 0.44% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 17,000 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

