MDU Resources Group (MDU) to pay $0.20 on Oct 1, 2019; Granite Construction (GVA) Has 1.51 Sentiment

Granite Construction Inc (GVA) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 106 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 70 sold and decreased their stakes in Granite Construction Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 44.17 million shares, down from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Granite Construction Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 59 Increased: 78 New Position: 28.

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:MDU) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. MDU Resources Group Inc’s current price of $26.28 translates into 0.77% yield. MDU Resources Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 1.03 million shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $278,359 activity.

The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 609,617 shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. It currently has negative earnings. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

Hcsf Management Llc holds 7.61% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated for 250,000 shares. Wynnefield Capital Inc owns 210,654 shares or 4.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, John G Ullman & Associates Inc has 4.05% invested in the company for 518,725 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma has invested 3.34% in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 524,940 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold MDU Resources Group, Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.01% or 529,464 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 337,400 shares. 10 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Natixis owns 296,834 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Merchants Corp accumulated 46,241 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 73,549 shares. Cipher Cap L P invested 0.21% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Hennessy Advsrs Inc has invested 0.48% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 34,546 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.02% or 14,649 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 0% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 76,442 shares. Raymond James reported 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Parnassus Invests Ca owns 0.9% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 8.84 million shares.

