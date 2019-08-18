MDU Resources Group (MDU) to pay $0.20 on Oct 1, 2019; Goldman Sachs Group Has Lifted By $3.39 Million Its Multi Color (LABL) Holding

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased Multi Color Corp (LABL) stake by 141.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 69,186 shares as Multi Color Corp (LABL)’s stock 0.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 118,087 shares with $5.89M value, up from 48,901 last quarter. Multi Color Corp now has $1.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.59M shares traded or 514.48% up from the average. Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LABL News: 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Multi-Color; 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color 4Q Rev $449.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Multi-Color Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LABL); 22/03/2018 Multi-Color Corp. Appoints Roland Lienau to the Board; 29/05/2018 – MULTI-COLOR 4Q NET REV. $449.7M, EST. $431.7M

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:MDU) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. MDU Resources Group Inc’s current price of $26.73 translates into 0.76% yield. MDU Resources Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 695,450 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.30 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. It has a 18.2 P/E ratio. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $140,250 activity. SPARBY DAVID M bought $63,000 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold MDU Resources Group, Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intl Gp Inc holds 391,085 shares. Moreover, Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.17% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 41,990 shares. Advsr Asset reported 83,721 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 46,926 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 621,650 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 8,106 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.07% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Ameritas Invest Prtn, a Nebraska-based fund reported 88,927 shares. 69,862 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 28,466 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 563,953 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division reported 757 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold LABL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 13.68 million shares or 2.69% less from 14.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Limited Company invested in 0% or 1,289 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) for 80,341 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 893 shares. Intrepid Cap Mngmt accumulated 24,215 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). Sector Pension Board invested in 12,170 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 26,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 118,087 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 3,996 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 4,788 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 9,445 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 72,796 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 9,473 shares.

