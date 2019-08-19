MDU Resources Group (MDU) to pay $0.20 on Oct 1, 2019; Geron (GERN) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:MDU) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. MDU Resources Group Inc’s current price of $26.73 translates into 0.76% yield. MDU Resources Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 695,450 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.32 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. It has a 18.2 P/E ratio. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $63,000 was made by SPARBY DAVID M on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold MDU Resources Group, Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And, Missouri-based fund reported 2,797 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,900 shares. Burney has invested 0.03% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 102,779 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 1.76 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 109,815 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 422,928 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 209,600 shares. Advisors Preferred Limited Liability invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 21.35 million shares. Nordea Mngmt accumulated 163,319 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 38,967 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication, a New York-based fund reported 55,108 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). 1,521 are owned by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "MDU Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Geron Corporation shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 58.05 million shares or 5.58% less from 61.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl accumulated 18,667 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 12,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp accumulated 164,601 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 25,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 213,250 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 119,425 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 241,246 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 366,706 shares. Nordea Invest Ab has 1,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 433,705 shares. Amer Inc invested in 109,319 shares or 0% of the stock.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $265.68 million. The firm supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

The stock increased 1.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 1.13 million shares traded. Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has declined 63.64% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending.