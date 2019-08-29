Mdu Resources Group (MDU) Stock Value Rose While Old Republic International Boosted Stake; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 113,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.76M, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Mdu Resources Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 762,414 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 46.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 11,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 12,772 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 23,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $126.87. About 1.97 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 105,500 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $74.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,000 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MDU Resources Group Subsidiary Awarded Mega-Resort Contracts – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDU Resources Reports First Quarter Earnings, Updates Guidance – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MDU Resources Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 4,777 shares to 12,286 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.