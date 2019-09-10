Mdu Resources Group (MDU) Stake Has Raised by Old Republic International Corp; As Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Shares Declined, Ingalls & Snyder Has Decreased by $1.04 Million Its Position

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 113,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.76 million, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Mdu Resources Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 494,087 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 518,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% . The institutional investor held 8.19M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.60M, down from 8.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $625.02M market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.535. About 2.43 million shares traded or 22.27% up from the average. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 03/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Announces Details for Its First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 08/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Corrects Announcement of Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 10/05/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5 FROM C$4; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Loss/Shr $784.00; 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations Update Highlighted by Record High Corporate and Acordionero Production and Exciting; 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy 1Q EPS 5c; 20/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Receives Requisite Securityholder Approval and Consents and Expects to Close Previously Announced Debt Finan; 20/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Provides Feb 2018 Production Update and Announces Details for Its 2017 4Q and Yr End Results Webcast

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,600 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $91.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,000 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Adr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Llc accumulated 0.04% or 29,197 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 305,766 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.20M shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 433,330 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 38,000 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 12,581 shares. Bancshares Of The West holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 8,264 shares. Heartland Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.86% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Davidson Invest Advisors stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Thompson Siegel Walmsley has 0% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 1,521 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 30,118 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company reported 121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 621,650 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.17% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 41,990 shares. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $63,000 activity.

Analysts await Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 72.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GTE’s profit will be $20.36M for 7.68 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Gran Tierra Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 526,306 shares to 600,206 shares, valued at $16.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 379,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).