Mdu Resources Group (MDU) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $344,925; Imax (IMAX) Stock Price Declined While Sarbit Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Holding by $12.17 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) by 91.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 13,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 28,834 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, up from 15,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mdu Resources Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 487,037 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98M, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 203,919 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 03/04/2018 – Imax Reaches Accord With JinYi for 30 More Chinese Theaters; 24/04/2018 – IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022; 24/04/2018 – IMAX Launches Next-Generation IMAX® With Laser Experience To Enhance Blockbuster Moviegoing At AMC Theatres®; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N TO PARTNER WITH INOX LEISURE LTD INOL.NS ON FIVE OF THE NEW THEATERS – COMPANY STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – IMAX’S GREG FOSTER WEIGHS FUTURE AT BIG-SCREEN EXHIBITOR; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS; 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Imax China Holding Inc; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – IMAX THEATRES WILL BE LOCATED IN NEW COMPLEXES IN CITIES OF BANGALORE, KOLKATA AS WELL AS NAVI MUMBAI AND THIRUVANANTHAPURAM; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 58,660 shares to 58,424 shares, valued at $676,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellpoint Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,098 shares, and cut its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $140,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.