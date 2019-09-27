Mdu Resources Group (MDU) Share Price Rose While Parnassus Investments Has Cut Position; Macys (M) Share Value Declined While Magnetar Financial Lifted by $305,886 Its Position

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 85.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 14,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 31,582 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $678,000, up from 17,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 11.13M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s Says External Search Underway; 25/05/2018 – Macy’s Details Compensation For Incoming CFO Paula Price; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 24/04/2018 – Trina Turk Ties Up With Macy’s INC for Summer Collection; 16/04/2018 – The program was initially able to partner with big brands, but lost several key members in 2017 like Macy’s and Chili’s; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of GSMSC Il 2010-C1; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S LAUNCHES NEW APP, IN-STORE TECHNOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five CMBS Classes of CSMC 2014-USA; 16/05/2018 – But it’s not just Macy’s. Other outlets are winning the retail race too

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc. (MDU) by 76.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 6.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.42M, down from 8.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Mdu Resources Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 562,702 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $63,000 activity.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MDU Resources Subsidiary Plans to Construct Bakken Natural Gas Transportation Project – PRNewswire” on January 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDU Resources Reports First Quarter Earnings, Updates Guidance – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Utility Stocks Are A Buy: These Are The Companies That Dividend Investors Should Focus On – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.96 million shares to 7.80M shares, valued at $420.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 99,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $119.43M for 11.82 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold MDU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 130.23 million shares or 1.48% more from 128.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 106,690 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 105,582 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 79,163 shares. Burney reported 15,632 shares. Sei Invs reported 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Cornerstone Advisors owns 152 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 36,693 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Illinois-based Old Republic has invested 0.95% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Nordea Inv Mgmt owns 158,584 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 233,818 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 257,642 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 272,774 shares.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $5.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 2.28M shares to 4.50 million shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 1,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,290 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).