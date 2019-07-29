Mdu Resources Group (MDU) Market Valuation Declined While Riverhead Capital Management Increased Position by $344,925; Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Shares Declined While Lasalle Investment Management Securities Cut Its Holding by $40.83 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 609,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.81 million, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 402,071 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) by 91.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 13,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,834 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, up from 15,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mdu Resources Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 337,562 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares, New York-based fund reported 38,967 shares. Royal London Asset Limited owns 76,679 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Lc invested in 25,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Public Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.05% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). 69,093 were accumulated by Mairs And Power. Gabelli Funds Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Fiduciary accumulated 8,500 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 422,928 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company owns 231,552 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.07% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.01% or 866,746 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 563,953 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MDU Resources Subsidiary Plans to Construct Bakken Natural Gas Transportation Project – PRNewswire” on January 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Mdu Resources Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Knife River Corporation Acquires Texas Aggregate Deposits – PRNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MDU Resources Group Acquires Assets of Molalla Redi-Mix and Rock Products, Inc. – PR Newswire” published on July 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within GoDaddy, MDU Resources Group, Enerplus, Quorum Health, Resonant, and TOCAGEN INC â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,031 shares to 36,928 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 67,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,739 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corecivic Inc by 176,758 shares to 198,588 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 10,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 766,805 shares, and has risen its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR).