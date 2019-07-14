MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Since MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) and Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) are part of the General Building Materials industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDU Resources Group Inc. 26 1.11 N/A 1.34 18.94 Caesarstone Ltd. 15 0.91 N/A 0.71 21.66

Table 1 highlights MDU Resources Group Inc. and Caesarstone Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Caesarstone Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to MDU Resources Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. MDU Resources Group Inc. is currently more affordable than Caesarstone Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDU Resources Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3.9% Caesarstone Ltd. 0.00% 4.8% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

MDU Resources Group Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Caesarstone Ltd.’s beta is 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MDU Resources Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Caesarstone Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Caesarstone Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MDU Resources Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MDU Resources Group Inc. and Caesarstone Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 66.8% and 44% respectively. MDU Resources Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 48.76% of Caesarstone Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MDU Resources Group Inc. -2.01% -1.59% -3.43% -4.49% -9.92% 6.29% Caesarstone Ltd. -0.9% 3.22% -7.63% 5.2% 12.67% 13.25%

For the past year MDU Resources Group Inc. has weaker performance than Caesarstone Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors MDU Resources Group Inc. beats Caesarstone Ltd.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services segments. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it served 142,948 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 922,408 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing, and gathering services, as well as oil gathering and processing facilities in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel, and related construction materials; and provides integrated contracting services in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment constructs and maintains electric and communication lines, gas pipelines, fire suppression systems, and external lighting and traffic signalization equipment. This segment also offers utility excavation services, as well as electrical and mechanical services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. The companyÂ’s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. It sells its products directly to fabricators, sub-distributors, and resellers; and indirectly through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in MP Menashe, Israel. Caesarstone Ltd. is a subsidiary of Cede & Co.