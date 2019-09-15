MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) Comparison side by side

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the General Building Materials. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDU Resources Group Inc. 26 1.15 N/A 1.34 19.99 China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -12.99 0.00

Demonstrates MDU Resources Group Inc. and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MDU Resources Group Inc. and China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDU Resources Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3.9% China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.68 beta means MDU Resources Group Inc.’s volatility is 32.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

MDU Resources Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, China Ceramics Co. Ltd. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MDU Resources Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MDU Resources Group Inc. and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.2% and 0.3%. About 0.3% of MDU Resources Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 49% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MDU Resources Group Inc. 2.61% 4.49% 5.07% 5.48% -5.94% 12.16% China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1.94% -6.52% -24.92% -52.84% -45.61% -44.03%

For the past year MDU Resources Group Inc. had bullish trend while China Ceramics Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

MDU Resources Group Inc. beats China Ceramics Co. Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services segments. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it served 142,948 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 922,408 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing, and gathering services, as well as oil gathering and processing facilities in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel, and related construction materials; and provides integrated contracting services in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment constructs and maintains electric and communication lines, gas pipelines, fire suppression systems, and external lighting and traffic signalization equipment. This segment also offers utility excavation services, as well as electrical and mechanical services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.