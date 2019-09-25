MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) Analysts See $0.60 EPS; BJS Restaurants Has 0.83 Sentiment

Analysts expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. MDU’s profit would be $119.43M giving it 11.76 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 309,503 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,

BJS Restaurants Inc (BJRI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 81 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 98 decreased and sold their stock positions in BJS Restaurants Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 19.11 million shares, down from 22.68 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding BJS Restaurants Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 35 Reduced: 63 Increased: 51 New Position: 30.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.62 billion. The firm operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services divisions. It has a 19.21 P/E ratio. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold MDU Resources Group, Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 130.23 million shares or 1.48% more from 128.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $63,000 activity. SPARBY DAVID M had bought 2,500 shares worth $63,000 on Friday, May 17.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 3.05% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for 50,000 shares.

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $756.45 million. The Company’s restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. It has a 17.33 P/E ratio. As of September 5, 2017, the firm owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 64.10% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.39 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $2.86M for 66.02 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -79.41% negative EPS growth.